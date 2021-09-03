2,440 new Covid cases; TPR at 15.4% in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 2,440 Covid cases on Thursday with the test positivity rate at 15.4 per cent. In all, 1,501 people have recovered on the day and 16,273 people are being treated in the district. As many as 2,185 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms of Covid.

The total number of doses administrated till date stands at 32,15,306. A total of 23,04,193 persons have been administered the first dose while 9,11,113 the second dose. On Thursday, 10,912 doses were administered in the district.