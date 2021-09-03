Corporation takes up disinfection drive in schools ahead of exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As students gear up for Plus-I exams, 22 schools in the city have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected ahead of the exams. The cleaning was carried out by the city corporation in view of the massive campaign launched by the education department. The civic body intends to clean all schools where the exams are scheduled to be conducted.

On Thursday, Mayor Arya Rajendram launched the cleaning activities at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thycaud. With the Class 11 exams scheduled to begin on Monday in over 70 schools in the city, the civic body hopes to complete the work by Saturday. Earlier, the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) had called for a mass cleaning drive operation to be held in schools ahead of the exams with public participation. The focus is mainly on carrying out disinfection activities.

Apart from schools, colleges that have sought support in mass disinfection and cleaning activities are also being considered, the mayor said. “In the backdrop of the Covid scenario, it is imperative that the schools are cleaned and disinfected ahead of the exams. Our priority is to ensure a conducive and healthy environment for the students to write the exams. With schools remaining closed for months on account of the pandemic, the grounds are overgrown with grass, and classes are steeped in dust.

All classes where exams are being held are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. In the Model School itself, there are days when exams are held in 24 classrooms. These along with the rooms used by the teachers and examination staff are being cleaned. We are also helping in disinfection and cleaning in the colleges that have approached us,” the mayor said. The cleaning programme is being organised in association with political, social, cultural and voluntary organisations.

While Education Minister V Sivankutty launched the cleaning activities in SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School on Thursday, Transport Minister Antony Raju launched the programme in Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Vazhuthacaud. The cleaning campaign is being carried out with the involvement of corporation staff and other voluntary organisations. The health wing of the civic body is overseeing the project in which 500 corporation staff are involved. The corporation is also planning to undertake maintenance work in the schools once the exams are over.