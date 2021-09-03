STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation takes up disinfection drive in schools ahead of exams

As students gear up for Plus-I exams, 22 schools in the city have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected ahead of the exams.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers carrying out disinfection drive in Thiruvananthapuram

Sanitation workers carrying out disinfection drive in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As students gear up for Plus-I exams, 22 schools in the city have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected ahead of the exams. The cleaning was carried out by the city corporation in view of the massive campaign launched by the education department. The civic body intends to clean all schools where the exams are scheduled to be conducted. 

On Thursday, Mayor Arya Rajendram launched the cleaning activities at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Thycaud. With the Class 11 exams scheduled to begin on Monday in over 70 schools in the city, the civic body hopes to complete the work by Saturday. Earlier, the Department of Public Instructions (DPI) had called for a mass cleaning drive operation to be held in schools ahead of the exams with public participation. The focus is mainly on carrying out disinfection activities. 

Apart from schools, colleges that have sought support in mass disinfection and cleaning activities are also being considered, the mayor said. “In the backdrop of the Covid scenario, it is imperative that the schools are cleaned and disinfected ahead of the exams. Our priority is to ensure a conducive and healthy environment for the students to write the exams. With schools remaining closed for months on account of the pandemic, the grounds are overgrown with grass, and classes are steeped in dust.

All classes where exams are being held are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitised. In the Model School itself, there are days when exams are held in 24 classrooms. These along with the rooms used by the teachers and examination staff are being cleaned. We are also helping in disinfection and cleaning in the colleges that have approached us,” the mayor said. The cleaning programme is being organised in association with political, social, cultural and voluntary organisations.

While Education Minister V Sivankutty launched the cleaning activities in SMV Government Model Higher Secondary School on Thursday, Transport Minister Antony Raju launched the programme in Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Vazhuthacaud. The cleaning campaign is being carried out with the involvement of corporation staff and other voluntary organisations. The health wing of the civic body is overseeing the project in which 500 corporation staff are involved. The corporation is also planning to undertake maintenance work in the schools once the exams are over. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
students disinfection
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp