Driving schools struggle despite resuming operations

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Ratheesh C M, a native of Vanchiyoor, working as a driving instructor used to fetch him enough money to feed his family. But when the pandemic broke out and driving schools had to be shut down, he was apprehensive of a way forward. Though the state government granted the institutions permission to resume operations from mid-July, things have not started looking up for Ratheesh. Learners are still hesitant to come for classes out of fear. Only two learners are allowed at a time too.

“Before the pandemic, I used to train at least 15 people daily. But now, it is two at a time. Most people are still afraid of catching the infection,” shares Ratheesh. Many driving schools owners in the district are going through the same ordeal and the relaxation in restrictions hasn’t been very beneficial to them.

“As of now, there are around 80 driving schools in the district under the association. Many have already resumed operations but many were forced to cut their staff members lose due to financial crisis. In 2020, driving school owners had raised many concerns, like vehicles getting damaged from lying idle for too long. Many have pending building rents, taxes and annual insurance payments and are clueless about how to pay them off without business picking up,” says Anoop Attukal, district secretary, All Kerala Motor Driving School Association (AKMDSA).