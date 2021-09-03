STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala varsity syndicate okays norms for faculty posting

It applies to university departments, aided colleges, as per UGC Regulations, 2018

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:47 AM

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The syndicate of the University of Kerala has approved the guidelines for appointment of assistant professors in university departments and aided colleges as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2018. 

As prescribed in the regulations, appointment will be made solely on the basis of the interview that will be held after shortlisting eligible candidates. The syndicate also approved the interview format prescribed in the UGC regulations.

After preparing a shortlist, 10 candidates will be called for interview for a single post and five more candidates for subsequent vacancies. Aided colleges are also free to follow the appointment guidelines ratified by the syndicate. The entire interview procedure should also be video graphed.

Pension revision 
The syndicate of also decided to urge the government to withdraw its order which stipulated that the additional financial burden arising out of the pension revision of former university employees should be borne by the varsity from its own fund.

A five-member sub-committee of the syndicate has been tasked with taking up the issue with the government. The pension revision was supposed to be carried out with retrospective effect from 2019. Barring Kerala University that cited fund crunch, all other state universities had gone ahead with pension revision.

Other key decisions 

  • University to urge govt to withdraw order on pension revision using varsity’s own fund
  • To explore possibility of offering online UG, PG courses through distance mode

Online courses
The Syndicate also constituted a sub-committee to undertake a study on the feasibility of offering online UG and PG courses through the School of Distance Education. 

University of Kerala
