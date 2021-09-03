STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lift mishap: Rights panel directs RCC to file report

The SHRC has sought a detailed report from the director of RCC after it noted that the report furnished by the latter was incomplete and lacked details.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has yet again sought a report from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) on the death of Nadeera, after she succumbed to injuries she sustained after the lift she entered in RCC collapsed.

The SHRC has sought a detailed report from the director of RCC after it noted that the report furnished by the latter was incomplete and lacked details. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic has directed the RCC director to give detailed and clear information regarding certain elements pertaining to the matter. 

Nadeera was injured on May 15 when she entered a lift under repair at the RCC which collapsed. 
The RCC director has been asked to furnish a detailed report regarding how Nadeera sustained injuries on her head, along with details regarding the annual maintenance of the lifts in RCC and so on. 

It has inquired on whether the dependent of Nadeera can be given employment at RCC. The Commission has also directed that it be apprised of the details pertaining to the investigation being carried out into the cause of the accident. The Commission has sought a report on whether there were lapses in treatment from the side of doctors at the Government Medical College. All reports must be furnished by September 24. The case will be considered on September 30.

