Rs 6-crore fraud: Crime Branch arrests former bank manager

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has arrested the former manager of Aryanad cooperative society bank for misappropriating Rs 6 crore from the bank accounts using forged documents. S Bijukumar was arrested from his residence for the fraud committed during 2017-20 period.

The irregularities were detected during the audit conducted by the cooperation department. Following this, a case was registered by Aryanad police, which was later handed over to the Crime Branch. The crime branch had found that Bijukumar was the main accused in the case.

Crime Branch sources said the accused withdrew money from 185 fixed deposits using forged documents. It was also detected that the accused had taken loans by pledging these fixed deposits. The money gleaned from the accounts was used to purchase land. The Left-ruled board was dissolved after the fraud came to fore. The accused was produced before Nedumangad court, which remanded him in judicial custody.