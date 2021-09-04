CM to launch youth cooperatives on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty-six youth cooperatives will start functioning in the state on Monday. They are entrepreneurship ventures which will work in various sectors such as IT, construction, agriculture, commerce and eco-tourism.

The youth cooperatives were announced in the 100-day action plan of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government. So far, 26 cooperatives have been registered as against the original target of 25. The youth cooperatives are aimed at effective utilisation of the young workforce in the 18-45 age group.

The sectors of operation include waste management and recycling, manufacturing, marketing, film, organic farming and catering. There will be cooperatives which would rent out labour tools, home delivery of essentials, production support for film and TV projects and printing. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the venture at one of the new cooperatives, the Youth Brigade at Vattiyoorkavu here on Monday.