Students complain of huge delay in issuing degree certificates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students who have passed various post-graduate courses through the Kerala University’s School of Distance Education have complained of huge delay over a year-and-a-half in awarding of degree certificate by the varsity

The MA/MCom students who wrote the final exams in February, 2020 and whose results were published a few months later have complained that some of them have not even been issued provisional degree certificates months after applying for it. “We had applied for the degree certificates last year when the first wave of Covid was at its peak. Since the university had restricted the entry of people at that time, most of us had deposited our applications in a box kept for the purpose at the entrance,” said a student who passed the MCom course, preferring anonymity.

While a few students who applied earlier for provisional certificates received them, others who waited for the final degree certificates were at a loss. “It’s been almost a year and a half and there is no trace of the certificates,” said the student. According to them, the delay would affect their chances of applying for jobs or pursuing higher studies.

Meanwhile, the university maintained that these were isolated cases and degree certificates are usually issued soon after the Senate meets to approve them. “Most of the students are awarded degree certificates within six months. In case of urgent needs, provisional certificates are issued expeditiously,” said a university official.