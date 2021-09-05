2nd dragonfly fest launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state launch of the second edition of the Dragonfly Festival titled ‘Thumbimaholtsavam,’ organised jointly by WWF India, SOS (Society for Odonate Studies) and Thumbipuranam was held on Saturday virtually on the Zoom platform at 4.30pm. The festival was launched by Pramod G Krishnan, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan and Research), Kerala Forests and Wildlife Department.