Travancore Medicity launches quality-based medical intern prog

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) under the auspices of the Quality Council of India, and the Travancore Medicity have jointly launched India’s first quality-based healthcare internship programme. The 10-month programme is open to 5 candidates at five-month intervals. Admissions are open to MBBS, nursing and management candidates. Candidates can avail training and raise their skills and potential. The national inauguration was held by the CAHO National and International Forum and Travancore Medicity via videoconference. CAHO national president Dr Vijay Agarwal inaugurated the event. The management of Travancore Medicity in a release, said, at a time of fuming crisis within the health sector, more attention should be paid to quality-based programmes.