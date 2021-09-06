STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM to host grand reception for ex-Congress leader P S Prasanth

Prasanth was expelled from the Congress for his controversial letter against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district unit of the CPM is organising a grand function to welcome former Congress state secretary P S Prasanth.  Party’s acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate the reception meeting at Ayyankali Hall here on September 6 at 5 pm. It will be attended by several senior leaders of the CPM in the district and state levels. 

Prasanth was expelled from the Congress for his controversial letter against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. He joined the CPM on Friday. The decision was announced at  a press conference attended by Prasanth and Vijayaraghavan. The CPM district leadership has asked all local functionaries to attend the reception meeting. 

The party expects that a section of Prasanth’s followers would also switch their loyalty to the CPM. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan has termed Prasanth’s entry to the CPM as a development of of political importance. 

“Kerala is the lone alternative in development and secularism. The LDF government in Kerala has returned to power with increased public support. It has become the responsibility of all who believe in secularism and democratic values to join the LDF,” said the CPM district secretary. Prasanth was UDF’s candidate in Nedumangad assembly seat in the last election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM P S Prasanth Kerala Congress
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp