CPM to host grand reception for ex-Congress leader P S Prasanth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district unit of the CPM is organising a grand function to welcome former Congress state secretary P S Prasanth. Party’s acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan will inaugurate the reception meeting at Ayyankali Hall here on September 6 at 5 pm. It will be attended by several senior leaders of the CPM in the district and state levels.

Prasanth was expelled from the Congress for his controversial letter against AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. He joined the CPM on Friday. The decision was announced at a press conference attended by Prasanth and Vijayaraghavan. The CPM district leadership has asked all local functionaries to attend the reception meeting.

The party expects that a section of Prasanth’s followers would also switch their loyalty to the CPM. CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan has termed Prasanth’s entry to the CPM as a development of of political importance.

“Kerala is the lone alternative in development and secularism. The LDF government in Kerala has returned to power with increased public support. It has become the responsibility of all who believe in secularism and democratic values to join the LDF,” said the CPM district secretary. Prasanth was UDF’s candidate in Nedumangad assembly seat in the last election.