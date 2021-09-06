Kerala Police book two for attacking woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poonthura police have registered a case against two Muttathara natives for attacking a woman residing in their neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

The victim was attacked by the two accused-- Sudheer and Noushad-- when she questioned them regarding a selfie they took with her in the frame.

The CCTV visuals which were retrieved from the woman’s residence showed one of the accused pushing Amina to the ground. He then could be seen hitting her when she gets up.

A local resident said the accused and Amina were regularly engaged in a verbal dual over the misbehavior of the tenants living in Amina’s house.

The accused have been booked under relevant IPC sections, including outraging the modesty of woman.