50 booked for blocking ISRO vehicle

The agitators blocked the vehicle demanding that the workers, most of whom are from the locality, be provided compensation if they were not allowed to unload the components.  

Published: 07th September 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thumba police have registered cases against 50-odd unknown people for obstructing the movement of the hydraulic-axle trailer carrying components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) near South Thumba on Sunday. 

The agitators blocked the vehicle demanding that the workers, most of whom are from the locality, be provided compensation if they were not allowed to unload the components.  The police said the cases have been registered for various offences, including unlawful assembly and obstruction of traffic.

VSSC sources had alleged that the agitators demanded the private consultant who arranged the transportation, Rs 2000 per tonne — which would come to around Rs 10 lakh in total — if the contract workers were not permitted to unload the machine parts. 

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre officials had maintained that the service of contract workers was not required to unload the machinery. It was after the Chief Minister’s office intervened that the police acted promptly and escorted the vehicle into the VSSC campus.

