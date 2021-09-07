‘Be the Warrior’ awareness campaign launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district administration has commenced the ‘Be the Warrior’ awareness campaign organised by the state health department as part of Covid-19 prevention and containment activities. District Collector Navjot Khosa released the logo of the campaign on Monday. The campaign aims to reduce the severity of the possible third wave of Covid and intensify vaccination by ensuring public participation in prevention activities.

“Every person should become a warrior in the fight against Covid-19 by receiving the vaccine in a timely manner,” said the collector. District Medical Officer Dr. K S Shinu, district programme manager in charge; Sukesh Raj, Ardram Mission Assistant Nodal Officer Dr. A Ajesh, District Education and Media officer B Pamela and Arogya Keralam Junior Consultant J Varsha attended.