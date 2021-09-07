STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand for protection of wall art at Manaveeyam Veedhi

Published: 07th September 2021

Manaveeyam Veedhi | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the launch of the new project at Manveeyam Veedhi by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) to transform it into a cultural street, a group of activists have submitted a petition to Mayor Arya Rajendran demanding the protection of wall art at the street. There are numerous paintings on both sides of the Manaveeyam Veedhi and ever since the launch of the work, several markings using paints have distorted the arts, prompting the cultural groups to approach the mayor. 

Manaveeyam Theruvidam Cultural Collective secretary K G Suraj said the SCTL and the city corporation have included many of the suggestions proposed by the collective in the development project. “Many artists came forward and did the wall paintings for free with the consent of the authorities. We want the civic body to make necessary interventions to protect the artworks and keep them intact,” he added. 

The artworks of Lalit Kala Akademi Award winner Sumesh Bala were also distorted. The collective has also demanded the completion of the project in a time-bound manner. The collective had submitted around 600 suggestions during the public consultation held in 2018 by the SCTL and the corporation.

“We have also requested the authorities to publish the status report on a display board to keep the public informed on the progress of the project,” he added. A delegation led by the president of the collective Vinod Vaishakhi and secretary K G Suraj met the mayor along with other members on Friday. The SCTL has sealed the Manaveeyam Veedhi to facilitate the development. Following this, Vellayambalam Junction has been witnessing heavy traffic snarls.

