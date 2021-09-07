Kerala: Two daily wagers from Bengal run over by train near Kazhakuttom

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two daily-wage labourers from West Bengal were found dead after being run over by a train near Kazhakuttom in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Bodies of James Oran, 39, and Ganesh Oran, 26, were found on the railway tracks near Thumba. Their phones and earphones were recovered from the site which indicates that the duo could have been listening to music or talking to someone when the accident took place.

The two were working in the construction sector. The incident came to light after the local residents who went for work spotted their bodies.

They were staying on rent near Chithira Nagar in Kulathoor. The Thumba police have registered a case and shifted the dead bodies to Medical College Hospital.