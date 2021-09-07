Murder convict escapes from Poojappura central prison

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 48-year-old Tamil Nadu native sentenced for life has escaped from Poojappura central prison on Tuesday morning. Thoothukudi native Jahir Hussein escaped the prison after he was deployed on laundry duty.

The power laundry unit is situated outside the prison wall and Jahir surreptitiously fled the place without being noticed by the prison officials on duty. He was serving a life sentence in a murder case registered by Thiruvananthapuram police in 2017.

The police have started a manhunt for Jahir in the city limits. The cops said they have also alerted their Tamil Nadu counterparts about the jailbreak.

The prison sources said Jahir behaved well within the prison and that's why he was taken outside for work.