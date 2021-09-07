Selfie row: Man who attacked woman held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poonthura police arrested a 37-year-old man who attacked a woman near Poonthura on Sunday. Sudheer of Manacaud had attacked his neighbour, Amina, with the help of Naushad, who is on the run.

The accused had issues with Amina as her tenants in her house used to make loud noise, which irritated them. The accused asked Amina to instruct her tenants not to take selfies while standing in the courtyard. The accused felt that the selfies were shot in such a way that the faces of women living in the neighbourhood were also coming into frame.. The CCTV visuals had captured the attack.