150 more panchayats added to integrated governance system

All 941 panchayats to be brought under the ILGMS in a phased manner
 

Published: 08th September 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:30 AM

By M S Vidyanandan
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Panchayats in the state are now offering various services online. As many as 303 panchayats are providing services through the Integrated Local Governance Management System (ILGMS) which can be accessed over www.erp.lsgkerala.gov.in. The rest of the grama panchayats are offering services through the citizen portal citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in

Online service delivery of panchayats was part of the 100-day action plan of the new government. On Monday, Local Self-Government Minister M V Govindan inaugurated the second phase of ILGMS in which 150 more LSGs were added. Thus, the total number of panchayats covered by ILGMS has become 303. All the 941 grama panchayats will be brought under the ILGMS in a phased manner. The ILGMS is a software-based system in which 213 services are available. 

The file processing is web-based and people can track the progress of their applications. In comparison, the citizen portal does not have a tracking facility. At present, the facility to get birth, death and marriage certificates are not available on the portal. People applying through ILGMS and the citizen portal are not required to visit the panchayat office. The application fees can be paid online. 

The certificate or receipt as part of the service will be delivered to the inbox of his ILGMS/citizen portal account and also via e-mail. But, people applying for marriage certificates have to appear before the panchayat secretary since the marriage registration rule stipulates that.

“The minister has directed us to bring all panchayats under ILGMS on a war-footing. It will be done in the coming months,” said panchayat director H Dinesan. “The ILGMS will help in speedy delivery of services. It enables higher officials of the panchayat to monitor the performance of staff and also identify pendency of applications,” he told TNIE.

SERVICES
The ILGMS and citizen portal require the citizens to create an account for availing themselves of the services. The 213 services available on ILGMS include those related to birth, death and marriage registrations, services related to buildings, ownership and residential certificates, BPL, social security pensions, licences and permissions for industries, commercial establishments, farms and hospitals and complaints on various tax assessments.The citizen portal does not offer all the above services. Services related to birth, death and marriage registrations and those related to social security pensions are not available on it.

