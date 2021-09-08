Archaeology dept ‘no’ to Take a Break facility at East Fort

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The plan to set up a Rs 50 lakh worth ‘Take a Break’ facility at East Fort — one of the busiest points in the capital — has faced a major setback with the archaeology department coming up with objections. It is learnt that the project being planned is coming up near the iconic Fort Wall — a protected heritage monument in the capital.

A senior official of the archaeology department told TNIE that the proposed facility is coming up close to the Fort Wall which already has a public toilet. “There are numerous violations along the Fort Wall and we are trying to restrict such violations which would harm the monument. Such structures would block the view of the monument. Hence, we have asked them to construct the facility 5 metres away from the Wall,” said the official.

The official said many constructions have come up along the wall. “Many people have carried out construction works attached to the Fort Wall which cannot be allowed. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act) prohibits such constructions,” the official added.

An official of the Suchitwa Mission said the project is still alive and more deliberation would be held with the department involved to implement it. “This is one of the crucial points in the capital city. The facility would be a boon for many as the area lacks women-friendly public toilets,” said the official.

The plan to set up a ‘Take a Break’ complex at Manaveeyam Veedhi in the heart of the city also didn’t happen owing to objections from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). “We had requested KWA to spare land for setting up the facility but unfortunately it objected. We have decided to approach the corporation and district administration to resolve the issue with KWA and allow setting up the project,” said the official.

road blocks

