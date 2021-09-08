Graft: 3 cops suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three police officers who had allegedly demanded bribe from a Kollam native to wrap up probe on a ‘fake’ counterfeit currency case, were suspended on Tuesday. Former Upputhara station Inspector S M Riyas, former sub-inspector Charlie Thomas and civil police officer Tonis Thomas were placed under suspension by State Police Chief Anil Kant. The allegation was levelled by Haneef Shiroz of Anchal. Haneef, who owned a resort in Mattuthavalam, was earlier arrested in a counterfeit currency case. Haneef had alleged the cops told him the case against him was fabricated and sought bribe to drop charges.