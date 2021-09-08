STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Take a Break’: 14 facilities open in Capital

Consruction of 40 more women-friendly sanitary complexes are under way, following a survey by the corporation

Published: 08th September 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Take a Break

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the long-pending demand for quality women-friendly public toilet facilities, the local self-government department (LSGD) along with Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission has set up 14 new ‘Take a Break’ sanitary complexes at various locations in the district. The project is a part of the 100-day action plan of the state government. On Tuesday, LSGD Minister M V Govindan inaugurated the newly constructed Take a Break sanitary complexes at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram. The capital already has around 10 functional ‘Take a Break’ facilities.

A senior official of Suchitwa Mission said 20 more such facilities will come up in the district. “Around five such complexes are coming up alongside the national highway. Three new ones are coming up at Attingal. The construction of one such facility at MC Road is nearing completion. Construction work is underway in many other locations. Seven out of the 14 new facilities have premium features such as a restroom, cafeteria and other refreshment options for commuters. Construction of around 40 such facilities are ongoing,” said the official.

The new facilities are coming up at Neyyattinkara Municipality, Kollayil, Kallikkadu, Poovar, Peringidavila, Kottukal,Panavoor, Malayinkeezhu, Karumkulam, Venganoor, Vembayam and Ottashekaramangalam. The plan is to operate the facility with the help of Kudumbashree Mission. Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency of the initiative, has taken up 115 projects worth `16.8 crore in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

“According to the current orders, Kudumbashree should be engaged to run the facilities. It can run the facility and use the profit. However, there are certain issues as some of the facilities are in low-profile areas and revenue generation may be less at such locations. The local bodies should step in and aid Kudumbashree to run the facility in such scenarios. Those who run the facility should get a minimum daily wage of `300 and if it fails to generate revenue, the local bodies should ensure the payment for Kudumbashree workers. For revenue generation, Kudumbashree can open a cafeteria also,” said the official.

The official said a meeting has been scheduled with 37 panchayats next week to explore more locations to set up such ‘Take a Break’ facilities. “Construction of more than 500 facilities are currently ongoing across the state and the work on around 140 have been completed,” said the official.

For the  break time

10 ‘Take a Break’ facilities are already functioning in the capital

40 facilities are being constructed currently

115 such facilities will be contructed in the district under Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency of the initiative, at a cost of C16.8 crore

The plan is to operate the facility with the help of Kudumbashree Mission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Take a Break sanitary complex
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp