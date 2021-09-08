‘Take a Break’: 14 facilities open in Capital

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the long-pending demand for quality women-friendly public toilet facilities, the local self-government department (LSGD) along with Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Kerala Mission has set up 14 new ‘Take a Break’ sanitary complexes at various locations in the district. The project is a part of the 100-day action plan of the state government. On Tuesday, LSGD Minister M V Govindan inaugurated the newly constructed Take a Break sanitary complexes at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram. The capital already has around 10 functional ‘Take a Break’ facilities.

A senior official of Suchitwa Mission said 20 more such facilities will come up in the district. “Around five such complexes are coming up alongside the national highway. Three new ones are coming up at Attingal. The construction of one such facility at MC Road is nearing completion. Construction work is underway in many other locations. Seven out of the 14 new facilities have premium features such as a restroom, cafeteria and other refreshment options for commuters. Construction of around 40 such facilities are ongoing,” said the official.

The new facilities are coming up at Neyyattinkara Municipality, Kollayil, Kallikkadu, Poovar, Peringidavila, Kottukal,Panavoor, Malayinkeezhu, Karumkulam, Venganoor, Vembayam and Ottashekaramangalam. The plan is to operate the facility with the help of Kudumbashree Mission. Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency of the initiative, has taken up 115 projects worth `16.8 crore in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

“According to the current orders, Kudumbashree should be engaged to run the facilities. It can run the facility and use the profit. However, there are certain issues as some of the facilities are in low-profile areas and revenue generation may be less at such locations. The local bodies should step in and aid Kudumbashree to run the facility in such scenarios. Those who run the facility should get a minimum daily wage of `300 and if it fails to generate revenue, the local bodies should ensure the payment for Kudumbashree workers. For revenue generation, Kudumbashree can open a cafeteria also,” said the official.

The official said a meeting has been scheduled with 37 panchayats next week to explore more locations to set up such ‘Take a Break’ facilities. “Construction of more than 500 facilities are currently ongoing across the state and the work on around 140 have been completed,” said the official.

For the break time

10 ‘Take a Break’ facilities are already functioning in the capital

40 facilities are being constructed currently

115 such facilities will be contructed in the district under Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency of the initiative, at a cost of C16.8 crore

The plan is to operate the facility with the help of Kudumbashree Mission