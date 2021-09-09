Capital clocks 2,900 Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district recorded 2,900 Covid positive cases on Wednesday. The test positivity rate is 16.9 per cent. A total of 1,646 persons have recovered. In all 17,548 persons are currently being treated for Covid in the district.

Fifteen deaths were recorded in the district on the day. As many as 2,199 people have been placed in quarantine for showing symptoms. The total number of doses administrated till date stands at 33,59,526. 23,64,438 persons have been administered the first dose while 9,95,088 the second dose. On Wednesday, 22,424 doses were administered in the district. Vaccination was conducted in 122 centres.