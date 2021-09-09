CCSK elects new office-bearers 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: E Ramankutty Warrier, director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi, and Suchitra Shyjinth, director, Pragati Academy, Perumba-voor, were elected president and general secretary, respectively of the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) at the meeting of the association’s state executive. Joseph Sebastian, manager, Life Valley International School, Kottayam, is the treasurer.

A A Siyad Koker, chairman, Al Ameen Public School, Edappally, has been elected working president. A mass petition of 1.07 lakh students was collected demanding that admission to all UG courses be conducted solely on the basis of an entrance exam.