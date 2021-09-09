STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diaphragm wall construction in limbo

The construction of the diaphragm wall at Shankhumukham that is crucial to facilitate the reconstruction of the airport road remains in limbo.

Passengers walk with luggages as the damaged Shankhumukham road is not yet open for traffic. The road has been damaged due to sea erosion | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the diaphragm wall at Shankhumukham that is crucial to facilitate the reconstruction of the airport road remains in limbo. The Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS), the agency roped in for executing the project, stopped the project owing to severe sea erosion. It has been three weeks since the sea has receded. However, ULCCS is yet to kick-start the work.

It is learned that ULCCS has suffered heavy losses because of severe sea erosion. A section of local residents is gearing up to stage a dharna in front of the chief minister’s residence demanding immediate intervention and speedy execution of the project. Former Valiyathura ward councillor and Trivandrum Kambavala Matsya Thozhilali Federation president Tony Oliver said the authorities are turning a blind eye towards the issue.

“The chief minister and local MLA had visited Shankhumukham multiple times to evaluate the situation and promised to complete the project on a war footing. However, nothing has happened on the ground. The beach and the Airport Road continue to be in ruins and out of bounds for motorists. It is an unfortunate situation and the people are struggling to commute because the road is sealed,” said Oliver. 

He said the state government took no effort to hold a discussion with the airport authorities to explore the possibility to construct a new road. “Another road can be constructed with the permission of the airport authorities. We had staged multiple protests and are now planning to stage a dharna in front of CM’s residence,” said Oliver. 

He alleged that it has been three weeks since the weather has been calm and the sea has receded. However, the authorities are yet to begin the work. Next monsoon season is fast approaching and if the construction doesn’t begin soon, it would be delayed further,” said Tony Oliver. A senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD) said a site inspection was held recently to resume the work. 

“Efforts are on to restart the work soon. We have contacted the contractor to restart the construction 
activities and complete them in a time-bound manner. It is a well designed and feasible project proposed by the Road Research Institute,” said the official. An official of ULCCS said the platform constructed to support the diaphragm wall has suffered damage. “We will soon start the work and realign the platform. The 4-metre diaphragm wall constructed is still intact.

There is sediment loss and we will need more sand,” the official added. The state government has sanctioned `5.32 crore for the restoration of the road. The project has faced widespread criticism from experts. Many feel that the project 0is not suitable and wouldn’t be able to withstand the sea erosion. However, the state government has decided to go ahead with the project, which was launched in October last year.

