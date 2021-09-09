Flytxt bags global award for AI tech

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flytxt, one of the first companies that started functioning from Technopark, has won the Global Company of the Year Award instituted by Frost & Sullivan for effectively using artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing.

In the past six decades, organisations that demonstrate excellence in strategy and implementation in their field has been received the award. Flytxt is a Dutch company that specialises in marketing automation and Al technology. Its solutions are used by more than 100 enterprises, including 70 leading telecom operators, across the world, to increase customer lifetime value. The award recognises companies in the regional and global markets.