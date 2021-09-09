STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Maoist killing: Deadline for submission of investigation report extended again

As per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court, magisterial probe is mandatory in encounter killings.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has once again extended the deadline for submission of the magisterial inquiry report on the encounter killing of a Maoist cadre — A Velmurugan — in the Wayanad forest. The new order has set November 10 as the deadline. Velmurugan, a Tamil Nadu native, was gunned down by the Thunderbolt squad of the state police near Meenmutty in Padinjarathara police station limits in November, 2020. While Velmurugan’s family and rights activists alleged that it was a cold-blooded murder, the police maintained that the Maoist cadre died during a gunfight with the special force.

As per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court, magisterial probe is mandatory in encounter killings. The state government had entrusted then Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla to probe the incident, with a three-month deadline to file the report. Later, the government extended the probe period for another six months as per the collector’s request and set August 10 as the deadline.

However, the collector could not file the report during the prescribed time and sought further extension of the deadline. Adeela informed the government that she had recorded the statements of the police officers who took part in the operation and also visited the spot where the encounter took place. However, the statements of the family members of the slain Maoist cadre could not be recorded as they had shifted from their old residence in Theni to Madurai district and they could not be located.

The collector also informed that she was yet to examine the mahazar witnesses and sought another three-month extension of the deadline, taking into consideration the Covid scenario as well. Following this, the government set November 10 as the new deadline. There have been seven encounter killings of Maoist cadre in the state after the LDF government came to power in 2016. 

Magisterial probe mandatory
Magisterial probe is mandatory in encounter killings. The state government had entrusted then Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla to probe the incident, with a 3-month deadline. Later, the govt extended the probe period for another six months as per the collector’s request and set August 10 as deadline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp