SI abuses woman, suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In another incident of police officials’ misbehaviour towards common man, Kulathupuzha station sub-inspector was suspended for allegedly using abusive language against a two-wheeler woman rider and forcefully snatching her driver’s licence. Kollam Rural District Police Chief K B Ravi issued the suspension order to Grade SI Ajith Kumar on Wednesday on the basis of a complaint by the 35-year-old woman.

The motorist said her vehicle was stopped by a man, in an inebriated state, who showered abusive words on her on Tuesday evening. The station Sub-Inspector was on his way to the station. Even though he was not on duty at that time, he stopped the rider on his way and asked her to show her licence. As the officer was not in his uniform, the woman denied showing her ID proof which led to an argument between the two. The motorist then lodged a complaint against the officer.