Victers gets Golden Play Button

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: YouTube has presented the ‘Golden Play Button’ to KITE Victers channel, which has 32.3 lakh subscribers on the video sharing website. The honour is given by YouTube after evaluating the originality of the content in channels having more than 10 lakh subscribers. General Education Minister V Sivankutty released the ‘Golden Play Button’. General Education secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K and KITE CEO Anvar Sadath were present.

