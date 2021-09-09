Victers gets Golden Play Button

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: YouTube has presented the ‘Golden Play Button’ to KITE Victers channel, which has 32.3 lakh subscribers on the video sharing website. The honour is given by YouTube after evaluating the originality of the content in channels having more than 10 lakh subscribers. General Education Minister V Sivankutty released the ‘Golden Play Button’. General Education secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K and KITE CEO Anvar Sadath were present.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: YouTube has presented the ‘Golden Play Button’ to KITE Victers channel, which has 32.3 lakh subscribers on the video sharing website. The honour is given by YouTube after evaluating the originality of the content in channels having more than 10 lakh subscribers. General Education Minister V Sivankutty released the ‘Golden Play Button’. General Education secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K and KITE CEO Anvar Sadath were present.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Centre places 66 crore Covishield doses order with SII to be supplied by December: Sources
Hope formation of new Afghan govt will end four decades of conflict: Hurriyat Conference
Day after boat tragedy, CM Himanta says work for Jorhat-Majuli bridge to begin in November
47 oxygen plants with 57 MT capacity commissioned in Delhi: Official data
WHO says Africa's already thin vaccine supply to drop by 25 per cent
After India's junior physio tests positive, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly unsure about fifth Test going ahead