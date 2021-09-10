CyberProof awarded CREST accreditation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CyberProof Inc, a part of global technology firm UST, has said its Security Operations Center (SOC) has been awarded accreditation from CREST, an internationally recognised certification and accreditation body in the information security industry.

As part of the review process, the company based in Thiruvananthapuram was required to submit policies, processes, and procedures related to service provisions. It underwent an on-site assessment, with CREST evaluating the SOC’s overall service performance, threat investigation and analysis capabilities, data protection, operational resilience, and the use of technology and intelligence to identify attacks. “We create a ‘smarter SOC’ by providing fastest possible detection and response, and the CREST recognition demonstrates we provide state-of-the-art services,” said Yuval Wollman, company president and Chief Cyber Officer of UST.