Govt aims to provide maximum doorstep services: Pinarayi

The government is planning to deliver maximum number of services at the doorstep of citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is planning to deliver maximum number of services at the doorstep of citizens, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. People of Kerala are making good use of e-governance facilities due to the progress in e-literacy and spread of digital infrastructure, he said. He was speaking after launching the digital services of the revenue department at a function at Ayyankali Hall here. 

The various government departments, which people rely on, are now offering various services online, he said. Online system ensures efficiency and transparency. People can know the status of their applications and follow-up action by officers. 

The various services launched at the function, include the mobile app for land tax payment, digitisation of thandaper account and basic tax register, module for online delivery of FMB sketch, thandaper account and location sketch, online module to receive applications for reclassification of land, websites of 1,666 village offices, modernised e-payment portal and social security pension module.

The chief minister recalled that the efforts for online delivery of revenue services were started during the tenure of his first government. Then government had launched a comprehensive portal, which facilitated online payment of one-time property tax, complaint redressal system, disbursal of emergency assistance to disaster victims and mapping of regions vulnerable to natural disasters.

Comments

