Kerala CPI criticises D Raja for justifying wife Annie Raja

The CPI state unit was unhappy with such public criticism, and had written to the national leadership, terming it a violation of party norms.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

CPI National General Secretary D Raja (Photo | EPS)

CPI National General Secretary D Raja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI state leadership has expressed uanhappiness over party general secretary D Raja justifying national leader Annie Raja’s remarks against Kerala police. The CPI state executive meet on Thursday criticised D Raja for backing Annie despite the national executive turning down the latter’s remarks. 

The Kerala CPI is likely to convey its displeasure to the national leadership. Party central secretariat member Binoy Viswam has been entrusted with the task. Annie had recently criticised Kerala police over increasing incidents of atrocities against women. Annie had raised suspicion of an RSS gang functioning within the police.

The CPI state unit was unhappy with such public criticism, and had written to the national leadership, terming it a violation of party norms. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran wrote to the national leadership and later took the matter up at the national executive meet. He  pointed out that national leaders should consult state leaders before commenting on the  developments in the state. 

Following this, the national executive observed that Annie Raja’s remarks were not in line with party  norms. However, speaking to the media after the executive, party general secretary D Raja made remarks supporting Annie’s statement. Raja said police inaction would be criticised, whether it’s in Kerala or in Uttar Pradesh. 

The CPI state leadership plans to convey its unhappiness over this remark to the national leadership. The matter will come up for discussion at the state council meet on Friday. “In fact, the central executive discussed the matter and observed that as per norms, Annie Raja’s remarks are not in line with party structure. Soon after Annie Raja’s remarks, the state leadership wrote to the national leadership which observed that the remark was wrong. But while explaining the same to the media, the general secretary gave the impression that there was nothing wrong with Annie’s remarks,” said a source. 

KANAM: CONSULT STATE LEADERSHIP FIRST
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said national leaders should consult the state leadership before commenting on developments in state

