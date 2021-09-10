STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Part with used stuff, swap or collect at this new flea market

Envisaged by MLA V K Prasanth and Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade, the flea market pioneers a judicious material use policy; to open to public on Saturday

Published: 10th September 2021 06:40 AM

Representational image. (Photo : R.Satish Babu | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The old is the new. And underlining this concept, the city will soon witness a one of a kind flea market. Anyone can bring used articles which are in good condition and put them up at the event. The same can then be collected by anyone in need for free. The concept is to cut down on discarding articles, while thinking on how they can be judiciously and effectively recycled. 

Envisaged by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, the flea market is being launched under the initiative of the city-based Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (VYBe). The flea market figures under the environmental initiative of the collective christened VYBe Environment. The flea market is the first programme being pioneered under VYBe Environment. 

“We are pioneering a judicious material use policy. Be it any article, a pen or a home appliance, keeping an article that one isn’t using at home isn’t going to serve any purpose. The same can be used by another person and it is not just economically viable but useful from an ecological perspective. The environment will gain in the end,” said an official in charge of the event. 

Anyone can donate goods that are in good condition but a person can take only one article home. This is to avoid people from amassing articles and resale of the same. Individuals or organisations can donate articles. The event is being held in association with the corporation’s green army. 

Former finance minister T M Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the flea market on Saturday. The three-day event will be open from 10am to 6pm at Radhapurakunnu Road, Sasthamangalam. “The flea market will be a regular affair and a permanent venue for the same would be arranged. After assessing the response, we may organise it monthly or fortnightly,” an official has said. One can bring in the articles on the day at the venue. 

