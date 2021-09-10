Two arrested for murder

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men with criminal antecedents were arrested by the city police for murdering a person near Karamana on Wednesday night. Sajeev, 38, of Attukal and Jayashankar, 38, of Nedumcaud were arrested by Fort police for stabbing to death Satheesh, a resident of Nedumcaud. The police said the accused and the victim knew each other and the two had recently attacked Satheesh’s friend. After the incident Satheesh warned them not to attack his friend again. The duo were enraged and decided to exact revenge. Following which, the two stabbed Satheesh when he was standing at Bund road. The two were nabbed from near General Hospital.