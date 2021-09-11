STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM to monitor party-run cooperative societies strictly

The CPM leadership has directed district units to strengthen monitoring of cooperative bodies and come up with a comprehensive report by September-end. 

Published: 11th September 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:49 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more cooperative bodies running into trouble after a Rs 100-crore fraud at the party-run Karuvannur cooperative bank was unearthed, the CPM is tightening its monitoring over party-run cooperative bodies. The CPM leadership has directed district units to strengthen monitoring of cooperative bodies and come up with a comprehensive report by September-end. 

The decision was taken after the CPM observed that some people with vested interests were indulging in corrupt practices and strict monitoring should hence be in place as a check to such misdeeds. The party secretariat discussed the matter in the wake of the Karuvannur bank fraud and directed lower units to verify the allegations. Based on the report, the party leadership will take a call on the future course of action. 

Each party-run cooperative body is under the control of a party committee which will monitor the activities of these bodies. The party had directed the district units to submit reports, after closely monitoring the functioning of cooperative bodies. Now the party has decided to strengthen this activity in the wake of the new development. The sub-committees should effectively intervene and if any irregularities are found, it should be verified with the help of experts. 

With CPM running into trouble over Karuvannur bank fraud, the party has taken the matter seriously and has initiated steps to address the same. Once the district units submit the report on each cooperative body, the party will come up with further measures.

State meet next March
The CPM state conference will be held in next March in Ernakulam. The party state secretariat discussed the schedule for the state conference and most probably it will be in the first week of March. It will be finalised after checking availability of auditoriums and other related aspects. Ahead of the 23rd Party Congress, the CPM will hold branch conferences this month.

Dist units told to submit reports
