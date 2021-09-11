CPM to observe Tripura solidarity day on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of ongoing attacks on CPM cadres by BJP workers in Tripura, the state CPM will observe Tripura solidarity day on September 13. The party will organise protest marches and meetings at all branches by adhering to Covid protocol.

The one-hour protest from 5pm to 6pm will be attended by party cadres and workers of mass and class organisations, said the CPM state secretariat. The BJP has been indulging in inhuman activities of violent attacks in Tripura.

Human rights and democratic rights are being violated. In its Fascist mode of attack, the saffron party has been targeting other political parties, democratic organisations and the media, accused the CPM. “Under the cover of state government, the BJP has been trying to decimate opponents in Tripura. The attack on party workers is being carried out with the knowledge of BJP central leadership,” alleged CPM in a statement.