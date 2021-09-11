Kattakada to revive agriculture next

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Jalasamrudhi water conservation programme had drawn global attention to Kattakada, a rural assembly constituency. The programme helped raise groundwater levels in the region by two metres in four years through a series of efforts ranging from well recharging to the revival of streams and ponds.

Now, the constituency is poised for major interventions in the agriculture sector. According to MLA I B Satheesh, who planned both the projects, the upcoming ‘karshika samrudhikkai jalasamrudhi’ programme is a natural continuation of Jalasamrudhi. “The idea is to promote agricultural entrepreneurship. Farming will be made more profitable through effective strategies right from crop selection to marketing,” he said.

An expert team headed by former finance minister Thomas Isaac had toured the constituency to assess the progress of Jalasamrudhi. “The three-day visit ended on Thursday. The team interacted with farmers and people’s representatives. Their report will help us finalise the blueprint and release it by October,” said A Nizamudeen, project coordinator.

He said the project would cover agriculture, veterinary sciences, dairy and fisheries. Farmers groups and Kudumbashree will be encouraged to conduct cultivation while adhering to the SoP to ensure the quality of yields. There will be an assured marketing system for the crops. Potential buyers will be identified in advance so that the yields can be sold off at a good profit.

Efforts will be made to attract young entrepreneurs. An employment survey is underway to prepare a list of MBA holders who will support the ventures. Cooperative banks will be approached to fund their MSMEs. The farming programme will also look for CSR funds for capacity building and infrastructure development activities.