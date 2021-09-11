Kudumbashree’s urban vegetable kiosks are a hit

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After their ‘nattuchanthas’, an initiative that distributes organic agriculture produce to rural areas weekly, the Kudumbashree Mission has now launched ‘nagarachanthas’ or urban vegetable kiosks that cater to the urban population. Pesticide-free vegetables and other value-added products are being distributed to city folk through the kiosks at Pazhakutti and Kallingal in Nedumangad municipality, which are already a hit among consumers.

“Since it is difficult to get pesticide-free vegetables in urban areas, we are getting an overwhelming response from buyers. It has only been a week since the two urban kiosks became operational, but we have already made a profit of Rs 9,000.

Value-added products such as pickles made by various Kudumbashree units in the district are also in great demand,” said Lekshmi A, Kudumbashree block coordinator, Nemom. Setting up around five more such urban vegetable kiosks are in the pipeline. One at TB Junction in Neyyattinkara municipality will come up next week, followed by a kiosk at Pathamkallu in Nedumangad. Three more kiosks will be set up at Attukal, Chakkai and Vizhinjam.

All dists to benefit

The initiative ensures stable demand for organic vegetables and tuber crops produced by its farming joint liability groups (JLGs) in the state. “Kudumbashree units and JLGs groups in the state were also hit by the pandemic. Even though weekly markets were organised to boost sales, the pandemic dampened response and we suffered huge losses. So the kiosks will also help generate income for these units,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official.

The mission aims to set up 100 vegetable kiosks across the state by including them under the Kerala State Planning Board’s special livelihood package. They have already identified 90 locations in various cities for this. “The urban locations were identified through respective local bodies and will function under the Kudumbashree urban community development societies (CDS),” said an official. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, urban vegetable kiosks are already functional in Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur and Wayanad.