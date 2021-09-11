STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudumbashree’s urban vegetable kiosks are a hit

“Since it is difficult to get pesticide-free vegetables in urban areas, we are getting an overwhelming response from buyers.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After their ‘nattuchanthas’, an initiative that distributes organic agriculture produce to rural areas weekly, the Kudumbashree Mission has now launched ‘nagarachanthas’ or urban vegetable kiosks that cater to the urban population. Pesticide-free vegetables and other value-added products are being distributed to city folk through the kiosks at Pazhakutti and Kallingal in Nedumangad municipality, which are already a hit among consumers. 

“Since it is difficult to get pesticide-free vegetables in urban areas, we are getting an overwhelming response from buyers. It has only been a week since the two urban kiosks became operational, but we have already made a profit of Rs 9,000.

Value-added products such as pickles made by various Kudumbashree units in the district are also in great demand,” said Lekshmi A, Kudumbashree block coordinator, Nemom. Setting up around five more such urban vegetable kiosks are in the pipeline. One at TB Junction in Neyyattinkara municipality will come up next week, followed by a kiosk at Pathamkallu in Nedumangad. Three more kiosks will be set up at Attukal, Chakkai and Vizhinjam.

All dists to benefit
The initiative ensures stable demand for organic vegetables and tuber crops produced by its farming joint liability groups (JLGs) in the state. “Kudumbashree units and JLGs groups in the state were also hit by the pandemic. Even though weekly markets were organised to boost sales, the pandemic dampened response and we suffered huge losses. So the kiosks will also help generate income for these units,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official.

The mission aims to set up 100 vegetable kiosks across the state by including them under the Kerala State Planning Board’s special livelihood package. They have already identified 90 locations in various cities for this. “The urban locations were identified through respective local bodies and will function under the Kudumbashree urban community development societies (CDS),” said an official. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, urban vegetable kiosks are already functional in Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur and Wayanad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp