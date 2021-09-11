STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not accept proposals that impinge on civil rights: CMO

The state government earlier this month had formed the panel to examine and draft the  legislation on organised crime control.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formed a four-member committee to scrutinise the proposals for drafting a law against organised crime and it will not accept any recommendations that impinge on civil rights, the Chief Minister’s Office said. 

The CMO’s clarification came following criticism that the state government was moving ahead to enact a law in line with the draconian Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and that could give way to human rights violations.

The state government earlier this month had formed the panel to examine and draft the  legislation on organised crime control. The panel is being headed by the chief secretary, with the home secretary and law secretary as well as senior advocate K K Raveendranath as fellow members.

Certain proposals for the legislation were submitted by former state police chief Loknath Behera before he retired from service. The MCOCA is a stringent Act brought in 1999 to tackle organised crime syndicates that thrived in the western Indian state. The Act vests vast powers on the state -- from surveillance to relaxed evidentiary standards.

A source said the proposals of the former police chief were somewhat similar to the MCOCA provisions with a few additions, taking into consideration the law and order scenario of the state. The proposals include extended detention period, setting up special trial courts, and admissibility of confession as evidence. The discussions to frame a law to deal with organised crimes gathered steam after the gold smuggling rackets began flexing their muscles in the state. However, the human rights activists, felt that the law could be misused and would end in violation of human rights.

Draconian Law
The Chief Minister’s Office’s clarification came following criticism that the state government was moving ahead to enact a law in line with the draconian MCOCA and that could give way to human rights violations

