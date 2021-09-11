Woman hacks husband to death following domestic dispute in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 52-year-old man was hacked to death by his 40-year-old wife following a quarrel in their house at Kannanthitta at Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram district early Saturday. The deceased is Selvamuthu and the assailant is Sumalatha. The Neyyar dam police took Sumalatha into custody and interrogation is going on.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am when the couple had a heated argument over his drinking habit. The police said that on several occasions he used to beat her up.

Following a sudden provocation, she took a machete and hacked him on his neck and head. He died on the spot. The police said a detailed interrogation is on and a forensic examination is in progress at the spot. More details are yet to be received, police added.