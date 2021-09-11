STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Woman hacks husband to death following domestic dispute in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am when the couple had a heated argument over his drinking habit. The police said that on several occasions he used to beat her up.

Published: 11th September 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 52-year-old man was hacked to death by his 40-year-old wife following a quarrel in their house at Kannanthitta at Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram district early Saturday. The deceased is Selvamuthu and the assailant is Sumalatha. The Neyyar dam police took Sumalatha into custody and interrogation is going on.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3 am when the couple had a heated argument over his drinking habit. The police said that on several occasions he used to beat her up.

Following a sudden provocation, she took a machete and hacked him on his neck and head. He died on the spot. The police said a detailed interrogation is on and a forensic examination is in progress at the spot. More details are yet to be received, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram murder case Kerala crimes Kerala murder case
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp