Expat entrepreneurs back ‘Vidyakiranam’ project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prominent industrialists and expatriate entrepreneurs indicated their willingness to support the ‘Vidhyakiranam’ project, which seeks to enable digital education for economically backward children, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday. They evinced interest in the project at the meeting convened by the chief minister on the day.

Pinarayi said that the ‘Vidyakiranam’ project is in the first phase of implementation. “Collection of data on schools and students in need of technical assistance has been completed. Activities are planned in such a manner so as to enable interactive learning. This can only be achieved by making digital tools available to economically disadvantaged children. Therefore, the project should be completed without delay. Each person can contribute in his/her own way,” he said, adding, it is important to become part of the project irrespective of the scale of contribution.

Malayali organisations informed that Keralites from different parts of the world are keen to participate in the initiative. Individuals, voluntary organisations and enterprises are required to make donations through the Vidyakiranam Portal (www.vidyakiranam.kerala.gov.in). The portal also has the facility to make a fixed contribution or to donate on school or local body basis.

Participants at the meeting offered donations individually and through their respective organisations. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Chief Secretary V P Joy, K Elangovan, Principal Secretary, Industries and NORKA, and A P M Mohammad Haneesh, Principal Secretary, General Education, attended