Mohanlal releases tourism dept’s mobile app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Mohanlal released Kerala tourism department’s mobile app in the presence of Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas which will help travellers choose their dream destinations without the barrier of language and borders. The new mobile application will enable travellers to seek new destinations and that in turn will help other prospective travellers.

Tourism minister informed that the mobile app will help travellers identify domestic tourist destinations which will grab the attention of international tourists. The travellers can also seek voice-enabled service to get more information which will be reciprocated. The authorities have already started receiving excellent reviews on the newly launched app which also has augmented reality possibilities which is on the lines of gaming station platform.

