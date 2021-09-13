Man steals, dismantles autorickshaw in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city police have arrested a 47-year-old auto rickshaw mechanic on the charges of stealing an auto rickshaw and selling its dismantled parts as spares. Ramesh of Kottarakkara was arrested by Cantonment police for allegedly stealing the auto rickshaw that belongs to a Rajaji Nagar resident on August 27.

The police said Ramesh, who used to stay near Rajaji Nagar 20 years go, stole the auto while visiting the place recently. Ramesh has been in the business of selling parts of dismantled vehicles that met with accidents. While visiting Rajaji Nagar recently, Ramesh saw the auto rickshaw that was parked on the road side and stole it during night.

The police identified the suspect from the CCTV visuals and arrested him. The accused has been produced before the local court and remanded to judicial custody.