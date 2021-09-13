Stringent lockdown imposed in 113 local body wards in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Stringent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in 113 local body wards in the district for one week where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) crossed 8. The restrictions will be in force from Monday.

Shops selling essential items will only be allowed to operate from 7am to 7pm in these areas, District collector Navjot Khosa said here on Sunday. Wards 17, 8, 2 and 18 of Navaikkulam panchayat have been declared as containment zones and Kuttara area in Ward 11 of Ottasekharamangalam panchayat has been declared as micro containment zone due to the increase in Covid cases. The district collector said strict lockdown restrictions have been imposed in these places.

Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed are allowed in these areas. They are open from 7am to 7pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can be opened daily till 5pm. Restaurants and hotels are open only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm.