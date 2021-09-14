Corp directs sanitation of streets ahead of Navarathri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of annual Navarathri road procession to take place from Tamil Nadu to Thiruvananthapuram early next month, the city corporation has directed the stakeholders concerned to ensure sanitation of the streets and places which come under the city limits. Mayor Arya S Rajendran has given the directions at a meeting held here on Monday. Nemom is the first corporation limit where the procession from Kanyakumari will make its entry.