Geetanjali: More than library, it’s the lifeline of people

Women receiving training in making handicrafts and value-added products under the aegis of Geetanjali library at Kottur in Thiruvananthapuram | Express

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a casual glance, it may look like just another village library. But nestled at the foothills of the Agashtyarkoodam hill range that is home to many tribal settlements, Geetanjali library in Kottur is much more than a library for the local population. It is the guiding force of their educational, social and cultural activities. 

The library, which has won the state and district awards for the best Youth-Cultural organisation and many other honours, had a very humble beginning. It was the erstwhile Geetanjali Theatres formed by a group of theatre-loving local youngsters in 1996 that later transformed into a library which now houses  over 10,000 titles and has also earned ‘A’ grade from the Kerala State Library Council.  

The library, which has received affiliation from the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Sangeeta Nataka Academy and Forklore Academy, is a hub of activities of various government department and voluntary groups. It functions as the Village Vocational Training Centre of Nedumangad Polytechnic, Agro Clinic of Krishi Bhavan, training centre of Rubber Board, Mentor Youth club of Nehru Yuvak Kendra and the neighbourhood federation of the panchayat.

Most importantly, Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s (SSK) Local Resource Centre at Kottur functions from the library. Classroom-based instruction for around 60 underprevileged children has been going at this centre uninterrupted since November last year despite the pandemic.  In association with a voluntary group called ‘Namaste’, the library also gives free tuition to another 40 school children, mostly from tribal families.

The vocational training unit of the library imparts training in tailoring, embroidery, handicrafts using bamboo, DTP, manufacture of paper and cloth carry bags and even rubber tapping. A music and dance academy, tribal arts group and forums for women and children also function from the library. Geetanjali library also takes the lead role in conducting health camps, women empowerment programmes and local environmental campaigns. 

“During the pandemic, we were able to render a lot of service to the community by setting up a help desk at the library. Two online study centres were also set up with TV and DTH connection. This was hugely beneficial to the tribal children in pursuing digital education through KITE-VIcters. Besides, digital devices were also handed over to needy children,” said V S Jayakumar, general secretary of the library.  

The library has published half a dozen books through its publication arm and is a source of inspiration for budding writers from the tribal settlements and remote hilly areas nearby. In recognition of their overall service to society, the library has also received international honours from the Dubai government and the Sri Lankan consulate.  “Recognising the huge tourism potential of Kottur and areas along the Agasthyarkoodam hill range, the library is planning to come out with projects to popularise the area’s rich flora and fauna and its natural beauty,” said Jayakumar.

