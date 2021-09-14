STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soldier assaults minor son with spatula, booked

The Poojapura police have registered a case against a soldier attached to the Pangode Army camp after he allegedly assaulted his minor son.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:31 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojapura police have registered a case against a soldier attached to the Pangode Army camp after he allegedly assaulted his minor son. The police charged an Uttar Pradesh native, in the rank of Naik, with hitting his 15-year-old son with a spatula and a broom. The army man was booked under the relevant provisions of the Juvenile Act, and the police are awaiting clearance from army officials to complete the legal procedures.

The police said the case was registered on Thursday after they were tipped off by Childline volunteers stationed at the Thiruvananthapuram railway station. The boy was hit on his arms and back by his father, who had accused him of misbehaviour, the police said. Later, when the father and the son went to the railway station to book tickets, the Childline volunteers happened to see the injury marks on the boy. 
They checked the matter with the child, and on coming to know that he was beaten up by his father, the matter was conveyed to the police.

The boy was taken away from the father and sheltered at the juvenile home. According to sources, the boy was wearing a sleeveless t-shirt when he reached the railway station and that’s how the volunteers could detect the injuries.  Poojapura Station House Officer R Roj said he has taken the matter up with army officials. “We are awaiting the army officials’ response and will move ahead with legal procedures accordingly,” he said.

