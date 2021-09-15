Education, industry tie-up needed in space sector: Ex-ISRO chairman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Space Commission member and former ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar has called for a stronger academia-industry collaboration in the space sector. Strong industry collaboration will result in making outer space a major economic resource and the country a super power in the sector, he said.

Delivering the seventh Dr APJ Abdul Kalam lecture in connection with the 15th foundation day of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Kiran Kumar emphasised on the need for utilising the intellectual resources of institutes such as IIST in setting up short, medium and long-term projects for the benefit of Indian Space programme.