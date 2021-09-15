Flea market spreads message of zero-waste

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There may be many used and unwanted stuff at your home that you’re planning to throw away. However, instead of just tossing unwanted goods as garbage, why not give them to others who need them. The flea market, organised by the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (Vybe), an initiative led by MLA V K Prasanth, at the capital city encouraged the public to follow the concept of zero-waste.

The three-day market, organised in association with environmental organisations, Thanal and Green Army, featured household equipment, furniture, bags, books, clothes, toys, electronic devices and gadgets and even musical instruments which could be reused.

“The flea market was held on the lines of the swap-shops, a public platform where reusable products not being used by an individual or family can be given to others. These shops obtain and showcase reusable items which can be taken by anyone and that too, free of cost,” said Vasanth Krishnan, founding member and senior mentor of Green Army.

The market was held at the Rathapurakunnu Road in Sasthamangalam and was inaugurated by former finance minister Thomas Isaac. Only reusable, clean and damage-free items were accepted at the market that was held from 10am to 6pm.

“We got good response from the public and many contributed items like books, electronic gadgets and musical instruments. Four cycles were contributed by the city-based Indus Cycling Embassy. More than 100 people booked items that were handed over to them on the concluding day of the market,” said Vasanth.

Though a swap shop is currently functioning at Kazhakoottam, the organisation is planning to conduct a flea market every month to achieve the zero-waste target and prevent the dumping of unwanted household items, Vasanth said. The flea market which began on September 11, concluded on Tuesday.