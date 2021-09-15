STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Flea market spreads message of zero-waste

There may be many used and unwanted stuff at your home that you’re planning to throw away.

Published: 15th September 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cycles and music instruments on display at the flea market.

Cycles and music instruments on display at the flea market.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There may be many used and unwanted stuff at your home that you’re planning to throw away. However, instead of just tossing unwanted goods as garbage, why not give them to others who need them. The flea market, organised by the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade (Vybe), an initiative led by MLA V K Prasanth, at the capital city encouraged the public to follow the concept of zero-waste.

The three-day market, organised in association with environmental organisations, Thanal and Green Army, featured household equipment, furniture, bags, books, clothes, toys, electronic devices and gadgets and even musical instruments which could be reused.

“The flea market was held on the lines of the swap-shops, a public platform where reusable products not being used by an individual or family can be given to others. These shops obtain and showcase reusable items which can be taken by anyone and that too, free of cost,” said Vasanth Krishnan, founding member and senior mentor of Green Army.

The market was held at the Rathapurakunnu Road in Sasthamangalam and was inaugurated by former finance minister Thomas Isaac. Only reusable, clean and damage-free items were accepted at the market that was held from 10am to 6pm.

“We got good response from the public and many contributed items like books, electronic gadgets and musical instruments. Four cycles were contributed by the city-based Indus Cycling Embassy. More than 100 people booked items that were handed over to them on the concluding day of the market,” said Vasanth.

 Though a swap shop is currently functioning at Kazhakoottam, the organisation is planning to conduct a flea market every month to achieve the zero-waste target and prevent the dumping of unwanted household items, Vasanth said. The flea market which began on September 11, concluded on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flea market
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp