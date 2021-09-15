Govt’s service delivery project in all wards of corp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council has decided to bring all wards under the state government’s door-to-door service delivery project titled ‘Vathilppadi’. The decision to implement the scheme, which aims to provide government’s social welfare services directly to households, was taken in a council meeting held on Tuesday.

In addition to ward and city level committees, the scheme will also employ an advisory committee to be chaired by the mayor. Government services will be provided in a timely manner to those who are disabled due to old age, serious illness, extreme poverty and those seeking assistance due to various reasons. The project is led by the local self-government department.

In the first phase, five services to be made available are mustering, life-saving drugs, application for assistance from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, life certificate and Social Security pension application. The public system will have the involvement of all those interested in participating in service activities along with the volunteer forces of the corporation. Five volunteers will be selected from each ward.

Other decisions

The corporation will approach the government to resolve the issue related to proof of age pertaining to the social security pension scheme. The corporation will address the issue of senior citizens who do not have a school record, passport or driving license find it difficult to apply for a pension, the council meeting decided. The council decided to set up two agencies to remove inorganic waste.